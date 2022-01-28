Procession for fallen Harris County Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

Harris County law enforcement is holding a procession on Friday morning for a Pct. 5 corporal who was killed in a shooting during a traffic stop this past Sunday.

Officers will escort fallen Cpl. Charles Galloway from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to Memorial Oaks Funeral in Katy.

Pct. 5 officials say public visitation will be at the funeral home Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, funeral services for Cpl. Galloway will be held at Second Baptist Church - West Campus on Katy Freeway. The service will also be open to the public.

The 47-year-old corporal is survived by his daughter and sister, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue.

Cpl. Galloway was killed during a traffic stop this past Sunday, leading to a massive search for his killer.

On Wednesday, suspect Oscar Rosales was arrested in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, which is located on the border with Del Rio, Texas.

He was brought back to Houston wearing Cpl. Galloway's handcuffs.

Rosales, 51, is facing a capital murder charge.

