Private daycare facility catches fire in north Harris County

The Brief The Educare Private School daycare facility caught fire overnight Thursday. Units were able to get the fire under control after a little more than an hour. Officials have not determined the cause of the fire,



A daycare facility in north Harris County caught fire overnight on Thursday morning near Bammel Village.

Private day care facility fire

What we know:

The Ponderosa Fire Department reports firefighters were called about a structure fire on Kuykendahl Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they were able to see smoke and flames showing from the roof.

According to officials, the fire was at the Educare Private School.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of the Ponderosa Fire Department

Units were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 a.m. The fire department received mutual air support from Champions Emergency Services District, Harris County ESD 16 - Klein Fire Department, Harris County ESD 17 - Little York Fire Department, Northwest Volunteer Fire Department, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare, and the Spring Fire Department.

Officials report the damage to the daycare was contained to the facility.

The daycare was not occupied at the time and no injuries were reported, according to the Ponderosa FD.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire,