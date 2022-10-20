Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, prosecutor says

article

Authorities say they have recovered the body of missing Princeton University Misrach Ewunetie.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Ewunetie's body was found near the school's tennis courts at around 1 p.m. on Thursday by a Facilities employee.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at about 3 a.m. in the area of Scully Hall.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death, although authorities say there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.

The New Jersey Ivy League school said it had increased law enforcement presence on and around campus as part of an effort to find the class of 2024 student.

In a statement on social media, Gov. Phil Murphy said authorities were "doing everything they can" to find her.

"I've been in touch with New Jersey [Office of the Attorney General], the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, and the New Jersey State Police who are doing everything they can to find missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie," Murphy stated. "We're praying for her swift and safe return."