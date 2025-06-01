Houston organization hosts block party event to kick off Pride Month

The Brief Pride Houston 365 kicked off Pride Month on Sunday with Pride Market and Block Party. Pride Houston shared their message for the LGBTQ+ community to continue the fight. The organization discussed the current climate and how their voices will not be silenced.



As Pride Houston 365 gets ready to host the Pride parade on June 28 in downtown Houston, they kicked off the Pride Month with Pride Market and Block Party at Neon Boots.

Many organizers say the fight, messaging and advocacy feel a lot different this year.

Houston Pride Market and Block Party

What they're saying:

Kerry – Ann Morrison says it's important for people in the LGBTQ+ community to not give up the fight, especially during this time.

"There are so many things that tell us that we can’t be who we are and the things that we fought for about 50 years ago during stonewall is now being basically stepped on," said Morrison.

Members of the Pride Houston 365 board agreed with Morrison and said it is so important for members of the LGBTQ community to be filled with pride and persistence as they continue to stand up for themselves.

"It’s not only a time to celebrate, it’s also a time to stand in solidarity," said Thasia Madison, Celebration Director, Pride Houston 365. "I think right now that’s actually the reason I am involved. I am digging into that uncomfortableness. I am using that to uplift me and to build into my passion and what it is I do."

"We don’t have a lot of space. There are spaces where we go, and we don’t necessarily feel welcome," said Kerry Ann Morrison, president of Pride Houston 365. "So when you come to a space like this where you feel like it is made and curated for you, you feel like you are home."

Darren Cadiz, owner and creator of Love Me Sweet Co, was a vendor at Pride Market 2025.

He says he is proud of who he is, and does not get bogged down by those he says who do not support him.

"Coming from Bryan College Station, there is LGBTQ pride, but not everyone is out and loud because it is a bit conservative," Cadiz said. "Now here, it’s very nice to be surrounded by like-minded people and just people that are authentically themselves."

"I think in this day and age it’s needed even more, which is why we are never ashamed of ourselves," Cadiz added.

Big picture view:

Michelle Fuentes, Director of Community Engagement for Pride Houston 365, echoed the message from her board members, but also told FOX 26 it's important that allies continue to support the LGBTQ+ community in the fight.

"I think for me it's really important that it’s the 10th anniversary of the same-sex bill. You know, there is over 700 anti-LGBTIQ legislation, like anti-bills across the United States," Fuentes said. "We have seen such strength in numbers, and we have all been working together, and we have all been talking about how we are going to move forward together.

Isaiah McSwain told FOX 26 he remembers going to his first pride parade at 16, and says that in the day and age of social media, he hopes the younger members of the LGBTQ+ community will continue to use their platforms and voices to speak out.

He offers a message to them.

"Go out. Don’t be scared to write the letter to the politician. Get online and talk about the topic that really is important to you, especially being queer and being gay in America. We are not free everywhere, so fight for your rights while you still have them," said McSwain.

What's next:

Organizers tell us this year’s pride parade and festival will be June 28th, 2025.