President Trump's veto of military budget bill draws strong opposition

President Donald Trump, who regularly claims he's done more for America's armed services than any other President, has vetoed the Congressionally approved National Defense Authorization Act and its $740 billion budget - a measure which funds every aspect of the nation's military.

In response, Houston Congressman Al Green appeared in front of the Debakey VA Medical Center to issue an angry protest.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"If this happens, he will be the Grinch who stole Christmas. He will be the Grinch who damaged the military and put people in harm's way and put lives at risk," said Green.

Green says there's far more at stake than money for vital weaponry and operations. He says the President's action puts funding for military housing, child care, survivor benefits, disabled veterans, and suicide prevention at risk.

"In that bill was a 3 percent raise for active-duty military. That may not mean a lot to the President, he's a billionaire, but it means something to those who are serving our country," said Green.

Advertisement

The President's principal complaint lies in the bill's failure to repeal Section 230, a law that protects social media companies from liability for what is posted on their websites by third parties.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Republican Congressman Randy Weber says the President is right to draw a line in the sand.

"He's got a good point. Conservatives have been under attack for far too long on social media and he's of the mindset it is time to do something about it," said Weber, who voted against the National Defense Reauthorization Act in support of Trump.

But other Republicans, like Congressman Dan Crenshaw say it's wrong to leverage the welfare of those defending the nation to achieve political gain.

"The dispute about censorship has no place in the NDAA it's a military spending bill. We need to fund our military. We need to make sure America is protected. Full stop," said Crenshaw.

Another of President Trump's grievances is his opposition to the proposed name changes of military bases honoring Confederates.

"The President seems to want to send a signal to those who were in Charlottesville screaming blood and soil, Jews will not replace us, he seems to want to send a signal to them," said Green.

Members of Congress will return to the nation's capital next week with an opportunity to override the veto. It is a showdown many see as yet another Republican loyalty test to the outgoing President.