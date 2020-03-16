President Trump discusses vaccine, new guidelines for coronavirus

Click here to watch on mobile



President Donald Trump announced that there is a new vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus, while also discussing new guidelines for Americans to follow over the next 15 days in a Monday press briefing.



The recommendations included engaging in schooling from home when possible, not gathering in groups of 10 or more people, not participating in discretionary travel, and not eating at bars, restaurants and food courts.

Dr. Deborah Birx also discussed the need for millennials to hold their gatherings to under 10 people. "We're appealing to all Americans to take these steps," Dr. Birx said. "They will only work if every American takes this together to heart."



The press briefing follows announcements made by various city and state government officials across the country regarding closures of schools, restaurants and other facilities amid the pandemic.



Trump himself was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back negative, according to the White House.



As of Monday, there were over 179,000 confirmed cases, 7,000 deaths and 78,000 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



