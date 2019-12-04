President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after treatment for infection

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital after being admitted after Thanksgiving for a post surgery infection.

The 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus for a urinary tract infection. Deanna Congielo, spokesperson for The Carter Center released a statement Wednesday saying President Carter had been discharged.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection. He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season," the statement read.

PRESIDENT CARTER ADMITTED TO SOUTH GEORIGA HOSPITAL

Carter was released a few days before Thanksgiving after successful brain surgery earlier in the month at Emory University Hospital. The former president underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma, which was caused by his recent falls.

Carter has suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

This year, he and his wife became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.