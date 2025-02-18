Prelude Music Foundation non-profit expands free classes to more schools

The Brief Prelude Music Foundation (PMF) now provides weekly music classes at 13 schools in underserved neighborhoods. Studies show music education can transform children's lives by developing their cognitive and socio-emotional skills. The PMF program is often the only arts education on campus at the schools they serve.



A local non profit is bringing the power of music to more underserved schools, ten years after they started their mission to bring peace, love and joy through music.

Prelude Music first started as a for-profit business by music educators and couple Jonathan Godfrey and Ana Trevino-Godfrey.

"How did this come about that you wanted to start a non-profit as an offshoot of the for-profit business?" asked FOX 26 anchor Sally MacDonald.

"We started this because music has absolutely enhanced and enriched our lives, and we felt the need to share this with the greater Houston community," said Trevino-Godfrey.

The backstory:

This year Prelude Music Foundation added two new schools, including Neff Early Learning Center and Amigos Por Vida Public Charter School in Houston's Gulfton neighborhood.

PMF also offers free music classes at Casa de Esperanza de Los Ninos and Ronald McDonald House Houston for children experiencing illness or trauma. PMF teaches "Music Together," a research-based music curriculum to students.

What they're saying:

"It's done with real intention. Every song has a reason," said Godfrey.

"We have had children who've never said much in school until there's music," said Trevino-Godfrey.

They see it as a springboard for connection both in the classroom and at home.

"It kind of creates a box in their memory where it becomes more core to what they're doing," said Godfrey.

What's next:

PMF offers teachers access to recordings of the songs used in class and other support. Also, each student gets a songbook and digital access to the music. Families receive educational opportunities on how to use music as a tool to connect, soothe and play with their children.

This April PMF will host the fourth annual "My First Orchestral Concert" at Miller Outdoor Theatre for more than 2,600 students.

Dig deeper:

For more information on Prelude Music Foundation, visit their website.