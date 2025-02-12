The Brief Children at Risk revealed the top Houston-area elementary, middle and high schools for the 2023-2024 school year. The rankings are based on factors that include STAAR performance and poverty levels. Children at Risk also recognized Gold Ribbon Schools.



Children at Risk has revealed their ranking of the top Houston-area elementary, middle and high schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Why you should care:

"These rankings are not just about numbers. They tell a story of progress, challenges and opportunity. We recognize where schools are excelling, where there is still work to be done, and most importantly, where students are thriving because of the dedication of principals, teachers, parents and community partners," said Caroline Roberts, general counsel and senior director of public policy for Children at Risk.

Top Houston-area schools ranked

How they are ranked:

The schools are ranked based on an analysis of how students performed on STAAR tests, how their scores compared to schools with similar poverty levels, and how test scores improved. High schools are also assessed on college readiness – including graduation rates and participation in college readiness activities.

Top elementary schools

TH Rogers School – Houston ISD Stafford STEM Magnet Academy – Stafford MSD Commonwealth Elementary School – Fort Bend ISD Silvercrest Elementary – Pearland ISD Creekside Forest Elementary – Tomball ISD

Top middle schools

TH Rogers School – Houston ISD Stafford STEM Magnet Academy – Stafford MSD Briarmeadow Charter – Houston ISD Mandarin Immersion Magnet School – Houston ISD Young Women’s Leadership Academy – Aldine ISD

Top high schools

Carnegie Vanguard High School – Houston ISD Tomball Star Academy – Tomball ISD Alief Early College High School – Alief ISD Challenge Early College High School – Houston ISD Westchester Academy for International Studies – Spring Branch ISD

Dig deeper:

Houston-area Gold Ribbon elementary school

How they are ranked:

Children at Risk also recognized Gold Ribbon Schools – high-performing schools with a high poverty level. These schools are more than 75% economically disadvantaged and receive an A or B in Children at Risk’s rankings. These are traditional neighborhood campuses only and do not include magnet or charter schools.

Elementary schools

McMasters Elementary – Pasadena ISD Nitsch Elementary – Klein ISD Eiland Elementary – Klein ISD La Porte Elementary – La Porte ISD Thompson Elementary – Aldine ISD

Middle schools

Project Chrysalis Middle – Houston ISD Edward Roberson Middle – Spring ISD Impact Leadership Academy – Aldine ISD Spring Leadership Academy – Spring ISD Pilgrim Academy – Houston ISD

High schools

Carl Wunsche Sr. High School – Spring ISD Avalos P-Tech School – Aldine ISD Blanson CTE High School – Aldine ISD Cypress Park High School – Cypress-Fairbanks ISD