The Brief A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a stabbing attack at a home in Houston's Greenwood neighborhood. Harris County deputies arrested a suspect at the scene for aggravated assault. The victim knew the suspect through church.



Harris County Constable Precinct 3 are investigating a violent attack against a pregnant woman who had been invited over to the suspect's home.

Greenwood neighborhood stabbing

What we know:

On Thursday morning, constable deputies responded to an in-progress "life in danger" call at a home on Dona Lane in northeast Harris County. When they arrived, the deputies saw a pregnant female with face and arm injuries.

According to the woman, she had been invited over to visit the suspect. During the visit, the suspect had a hidden knife and a struggle began over it once the victim saw it.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim's face with the knife.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She suffered stab wounds to her face, arms and hands.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces aggravated assault charges. Investigators say the suspect had been previously arrested in 2025 for assault on a pregnant person, but the charge has been dismissed.

According to officials, the victim and the suspect had no prior relationship history and knew each other through church.