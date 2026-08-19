Houston woman loses hundreds of dollars in rental scam

The Brief A woman says she is out hundreds of dollars after falling victim to a rental scam. She said it all started when she found a home for rent on Redfin's website. The Houston Police Department said it is investigating the case.



A woman says she is out hundreds of dollars after falling victim to a rental scam in northwest Houston.

Rental scam targets woman in northwest Houston

What we know:

The woman, who asked FOX 26 not to reveal her identity, said last week, she found a home for rent on Redfin's website. The home is located along Needles Throw Lane.

She said a man contacted her about the property, sent her a lease agreement and gave her a code to get inside the home. She paid the man $750.

She later learned the man did not own the home and said she had been scammed.

"It’s very disappointing. It hurts so bad. It hurts knowing somebody did this to me," the woman told FOX 26. "It’s not right. It’s not fair. Just beware."

The Houston Police Department said it is investigating the case.

Redfin responds

FOX 26 reached out to Redfin, the real estate website and brokerage, about the listing.

A spokesperson said, "Redfin takes safety and security seriously, and we have built a multi-layer approach to protect renters from fraud.



In this case, the listing came from a third-party multiple listing service (MLS), which then syndicated it to Redfin.com and several other websites that display rental listings. We have removed the listing from Redfin and its affiliated sites, and we have alerted the third-party MLS to this issue.



We continue to use the latest tools and best practices to keep consumers safe and stay ahead of scammers. Renters can review these tips from the FTC for avoiding hard-to-spot scams. Always see the property in person and never pay anyone until you’ve visited the property and are ready to sign a lease."

Invitation Homes responds

FOX 26 also contacted Invitation Homes, the home leasing and management company that owns the property.

A spokesperson said the company is frustrated when its homes are used in rental scams and works with a third party to identify and remove fraudulent listings involving its properties.

Invitation Homes warned prospective renters to be cautious of requests for cash or wire payments, unusually high security deposits and situations in which no background check is required.

The company also encouraged anyone interested in one of its homes to contact Invitation Homes directly through its official website.

How to spot a rental scam

Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau said renters should watch for several red flags.

"If the price is extremely low for the rental compared to other prices in the area, that’s always a red flag," Napoliello said.

She also warned about people requesting unusual payment methods, including prepaid debit cards, Cash App, gift cards or cryptocurrency.

"Those are all untraceable payment methods, so someone could just take the money and run," Napoliello said.

Renters should also be suspicious if they are not allowed to tour a property before paying.

"You should always get that opportunity to tour the property," Napoliello said. "Make sure the person that you’re in touch with is really the true owner."

The Houston Association of Realtors said renters can also verify a listing agent’s credentials through the Texas Real Estate Commission.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a rental scam should report it to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission.