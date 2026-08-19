Harris Co. couple with 4 dogs warning other pet owners about parasite found in dog parks that can be fatal

The Brief Andy and Jennifer Braudway say Texas A&M test results confirmed all four of their dogs contracted Heterobilharzia americana , the parasite that causes canine schistosomiasis, and they believe the dogs were exposed at Congressman Bill Archer Park. Harris County Precinct 4 says additional testing conducted after concerns were raised confirmed the water at Bill Archer Park meets all safety standards. The parasite is transmitted through snails and can potentially be found anywhere dogs encounter contaminated freshwater or standing water—including dog parks and even backyards. There is no available preventative, and infected dogs may require multiple treatments.



A West Harris County couple says all four of their dogs contracted a potentially serious parasite after visiting Congressman Bill Archer Park, prompting a warning for pet owners about the risk the snail-transmitted parasite can pose anywhere dogs encounter freshwater or standing water.

Dog parasite concerns raised at Bill Archer Park

What they're saying:

Andy and Jennifer Braudway say they believe their four dogs got the parasite at Congressman Bill Archer Park in West Harris County.

The most important thing to remember is the parasite, which is transferred by snails, can be found at any dog park with freshwater features.

It's called Heterobilharzia Americana. It's the parasite that causes canine schistosomiasis.

"Honestly it's been tough for the both of us," Jennifer said. "More so for the dogs than us."

"The dogs are miserable the whole time," said Andy. "It's a month of hard times."

Test results from Texas A&M show the Braudways' four dogs contracted the parasite.

The Braudways say they know of two other pet owners who believe their dogs caught the parasite at Bill Archer Park.

In a statement, Harris County Precinct 4 says after recent concerns were raised, additional tests were conducted confirming the water meets all safety standards.

The Braudways advise pet owners to be careful at any dog park with a fresh water feature. Your dog could get it in your own backyard if you have standing water and snails. It's possible for dogs to have the parasite more than once, and it usually invokes more than one treatment. A preventative is not available.

The other side:

A Harris County Precinct 4 spokesperson sent a statement to FOX 26 saying, "The safety of the people and pets who visit our parks is our top priority. We test the water quality in our dog ponds quarterly as a matter of standard practice, and after recent concerns were raised, we conducted additional testing right away. Results confirmed the water meets all safety standards. We appreciate our community’s attentiveness in helping us maintain safe, healthy parks. Residents with questions or concerns are welcome to reach out to our Constituent Service Center at 832-927-4444 or service@hcp4.net."