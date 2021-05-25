Pregnant woman shot in the head at Baytown apartment

article

Police say a 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the head when gunfire was exchanged near her apartment in Baytown.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1600 block of Garth Road.

According to police, detectives learned that the occupants of a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle had exchanged gunfire near the apartment complex.

Police say one of the bullets entered the woman's nearby apartment, striking her in the head.

She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Detectives identified three persons of interest and are working to determine what role, if any, they may have had in the shooting.

Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website http://www.baytown.org, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.

