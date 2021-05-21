Expand / Collapse search
Precinct 1 Sgt. confesses to sexually abusing minors, implicates two co-workers, then kills himselff

News
FOX 26 Houston

Precinct 1 Constable admits to sexual abuse, implicates two other employees, kills himself

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace has more on the story as many were surprised this even happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It’s just been a tragic week. Nobody saw this coming," said Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

This horrific case began last Friday when a supervisor talked to Precinct One Dispatcher 45-year-old Christina McKay about her job performance.

"The dispatcher gives statements which implicates a sergeant in this office of committing sexual assault of a child," Rosen said.

McKay was apparently talking about Precinct One Sergeant Robert Johnson. Rosen says an internal affairs investigation was immediately initiated. The alleged molestation happened in Alvin.

On Tuesday, Alvin Police and CPS went to Sergeant Johnson’s home but he wasn’t there.

On Wednesday, the investigation took a troubling turn.

"The same dispatcher that made the outcry said she was with Sergeant Johnson in Liberty County," the Constable said. "She claimed that she feared for her life and he was suicidal."

After a chase, Liberty County Sheriffs Deputies boxed Johnson’s vehicle in on a bridge and a SWAT scene ensued.

Rosen and others from Precinct One were there.

"Johnson confessed to everything he had done," Rosen said. "And he implicated two other employees at this office."

Johnson then committed suicide.

Dispatcher Christina McKay is charged with Aggravated sexual assault of a child. 43-year-old Chonda Williams, a precinct one deputy, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

"It’s pretty apparent that everybody around this guy had no idea he was a pedophile," said Rosen. "Not his wife, not his friends, not his co-workers. Nobody."