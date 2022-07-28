Power of voting common theme during New York Social Justice Summit

The power of voting was a common theme at The United Justice Coalition Summit in New York City. Speaker after speaker all stressed the same point that voting is the easiest and most impactful way to make areal progress when it comes to criminal justice reform.

Black Voters Matter, a non-profit organization with branches all over the country, including Houston, was at the summit educating attendees on just how simple the process can be.

Stephanie Williams explained, "we have organizations that we partner with that'll pick you up, take you vote, give you something to eat on your way there, and take you back to wherever you want to go. There’s so many ways that can help make this so easy and accessible people just need to be connected to it. An agency, organization, a local church within their community or even Black Voters Matter, so we can help you with that."

Williams said so many people don’t realize how much their vote is attached to everyday necessities. Things like water, housing and education.

"If you are trying to get from Point A to Point B and you need public transportation, child care, all those things that matter. People haven’t connected how representation really matters in their day-to-day life."

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, you can check by visiting your county’s website. If you’d like in-person help getting registered, you can do that at most public libraries and your county’s election office.