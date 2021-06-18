Potential Tropical Cyclone 3: Minimal impacts for Southeast Texas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a portion of the U.S. Gulf Coast as a system approaches, but impacts for Southeast Texas are expected to be minimal.

As of 7 a.m., the National Hurricane Center identified the system in the Gulf as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been posted along the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coasts. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 12 to 24 hours.

Rainfall and possible flooding are the biggest threats. Four to eight inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are expected across portions of the central Gulf Coast beginning Friday.

On Friday morning, the system was located about 255 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and was moving north at 14 mph.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the north-central Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday. Then a slow northeastward motion across the southeastern U.S. is expected after landfall through the weekend.

In Houston, it’s looking like a typical Father’s Day weekend, with warm afternoons and isolated chances for rain. Temperatures should see upper 70s for lows and mid 90s for highs. Rain returns to the forecast at the start of the work week with temperatures back in the lower 90s.