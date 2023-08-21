Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Potential phone scam offers to secure tens of thousands of dollars in tax credits

By
Published 
Small Business
FOX 26 Houston

Potential tax scam targeting small businesses

FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka has more on the scam that's targeting small businesses.

HOUSTON - There's another scam-alert to be aware of, this time for small business owners. It begins with insistent phone messages offering help with collecting thousands of dollars in tax-credits.

The message might seem like an honest mistake, "I'm just doing a follow-up call on your business refund," it begins. Except, when nearly a dozen messages, from different numbers, offer the same scripted pitch, there may be reason to be suspect. 

SUGGESTED: While feds consider crackdown, Amazon retailer offers gift card for 5-star reviews

They're calling because, "It still looks here like your business will most likely receive a refund of up to $26,000 for every employee you kept on payroll for the years 2020 and, or 2021."

Houston CPA Ed Gardner says the basic premise of the calls is correct, "It is a credit that employer 'could' get."

As part of the federal government's response to the economic hardships of the Covid pandemic, the Cares Act offers financial assistance to businesses that kept employees on their payrolls, with credits up to $26,000 dollars, per employee, depending on a series of complicated circumstances.

Most of the toll-free numbers that were offered ended with a busy signal, while one suggested it would include international tolls to connect.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Gardner says a cottage industry has grown to take advantage of business owners trying to navigate the tax-credit. He warns being careful before doing business with such people. 

"Some of them are charging big up-front fees, and they're saying that you qualify," he says. "How do they know that you qualify? They say you can figure it in just a couple minutes, but you have to go through (complicated) ratios and calculations if you are eligible."

To be fair, there's little indication what it would have cost to use the services, since they didn't answer the call back. The one that appeared to be an international connection, however, doesn't leave a lot of confidence. 

The IRS does have a lot of warnings about these sorts of services. Ed Gardner echoes them, saying an up-front charge, or a percentage of the potential refund, is a big red flag to steer clear.