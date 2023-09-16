Lee makes landfall in Canada as storm wallops Maine with high winds, damaging waves

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee made landfall in far western Nova Scotia on Saturday afternoon as the storm battered the coasts of New England and Maritime Canada with powerful winds that have left nearly 300,000 customs without power in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm came ashore on Long Island off Nova Scotia with winds of about 70 mph. While the name of Lee has changed from "hurricane" to "post-tropical cyclone," the difference for those in New England is in title only.

"Most of you in New England … this (name change) is purely academic. It does not change what we’re going to feel," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin . "Although this is no longer a tropical cyclone, it still has the strength of a category 1 hurricane — the winds are still at 80 mph."

The storm is now getting its power from more traditional atmospheric clashes between warm and cold air, and no longer drawing energy from warm waters below like hurricanes and tropical storms, the FOX Forecast Center said.

As Lee moved closer to landfall, Nova Scotia Power said more than 161,000 customers are without power. Another 29,000 customers are without electricity in New Brunswick . More than 92,000 households were also experiencing outages in the New England area – the vast majority in Maine . These numbers are expected to increase into Saturday afternoon in tandem with increasing wind gusts, putting trees and power lines at risk of falling.

Cell phone service was also reported to be spotty in the region which was likely a result of widespread power outages.

On Saturday morning, FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime was covering the storm from Bar Harbor, Maine when he witnessed a boat being forcefully propelled by strong waves towards a concrete pier and slamming into a seawall.

"We watched as one of these boats…became unhinged and the boat was rocking and rolling … and within 30 seconds that the wind took that boat and smacked it up against the sea wall right behind Pier no. 2 and then we lost it as it sailed out of our field of vision," he said.

Conditions started worsening late Friday evening and will be at their worst late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Governors in Massachusetts and Maine declared states of emergency ahead of the storm and activated National Guard members to prepare for the needed response.

In Manasquan , New Jersey , a boat capsized on Friday night due to Lee's high waves and rough surf, causing a man to go missing. The area experienced 8 to 10-foot waves during the incident, leading to the 31-foot boat's overturning. A father and his two sons were onboard, and while the father and one son were rescued. Coast Guard and local agencies searched until sunset Friday for the son still missing. The search was suspended pending further developments.

Waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As the storm moves northward at a speed of 22 mph, it is expected to bring wind continued gusts of 50-65 mph along the immediate coastlines of New Hampshire and Maine into western Canadian Maritimes. In Perry, Maine, near the Canada–U.S. border, a wind gust reached 83 mph early Saturday morning.

Gusts reached as high as 65 mph in Wellfleet, Massachusetts along Cape Cod. But the worst has now passed in Massachusetts and all Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued in the state. But Tropical storm Warnings remain across the coasts of Maine and New Hampshire, now stretching through more of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia into Prince Edward Island.

A gust on Canada's Grand Manan Island reached 93 mph while Halifax, Nova Scotia has hit 73 mph.

1-3 feet of storm surge expected with Lee along coastlines

Swells generated by Lee along the coasts of Cape Cod and New England are expected to experience 1-3 feet of surge, while Long Island may see 1-2 feet.

According to the NHC, the most significant flooding will happen along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves that could reach 10-18 feet or higher, depending on proximity to the storm, with Downeast Maine forecast to receive the highest waves. The huge breaking waves will lead to beach erosion and minor inundation along the immediate coast.

"It’s hard to tell with Maine. You can never really be sure what you’re getting here," Portland, Maine, resident Logan MacDonald said. "Seems like the weather changes every five minutes but with storms you really just go out, and prepare, buy all of the essentials. Some candles, you know and hope for the best."

The storm will not produce significant flooding rains due to its forecast track and fast motion, but some places along the coast in Maine could pick up 3-5 inches of rain over the weekend.

Conditions will rapidly improve later Saturday into Sunday from south to north as Lee begins to accelerate and race off to the northeast through the Canadian Maritimes.

