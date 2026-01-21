Hardware stores busy ahead of winter storm in Houston

The Brief Hardware stores across Houston have been busy as families get ready for the cold this weekend. From heaters to flashlights, many families are preparing for dropping temperatures and possible power outages. The Houston Fire Department shared important safety reminders ahead of the storm.



Hardware stores across the Houston area have been packed as families prepare for this weekend's winter storm. From heaters to flashlights, many families are getting a head start to make sure they’re ready for dropping temperatures and possible power outages.

Hardware stores busy ahead of winter storm

What we know:

FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann spent the day at Southland Hardware on Westheimer. Customers were seen constantly coming in and out, stocking up on essential items ahead of the cold weather.

The owner, Marty O’Brien said do not wait until the last minute to get what you need.

Fire safety tips during cold weather

With temperatures expected to fall, many families are turning to heating sources like space heaters to stay warm. However, officials warn these can pose serious risks if not used properly.

FOX 26 also checked in with the Houston Fire Department to share important safety reminders ahead of the storm.

Senior Captain Raul Reyes with the Houston Fire Department said families should make sure they have working smoke detectors. As for space heaters, Capt. Reyes said do not place heaters on the floor and do not put a blanket over them.

"If there’s a power outage, and you’re using a generator, you have to be careful," Capt. Reyes said. "Place it outside, at least 20 feet away from your home. And you need to have working carbon monoxide detectors installed."

The Houston Fire Department also recommends that every household has an emergency exit plan in place in case of an emergency during the storm.