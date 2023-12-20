The Porter Fire Department is investigating a building fire that occurred on Ford Road after a bar was found on fire on Dec. 14.

Officials say around 2am, firefighters responded to a fire at a bar , County Line Ice House. The building was completely destroyed by the fire, resulting in its permanent closure.

Following a thorough investigation of the scene, Montgomery County fire investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

In addition to Porter firefighters, the Houston Fire Department, East Montgomery County Fire Department, and South Montgomery County Fire Department helped put out the fire.

There were no people found inside the building, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office at 936-538-8288 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.