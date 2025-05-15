Portable carbon monoxide monitor when traveling can keep you safe

The Brief Several tourists have died recently from carbon monoxide poisoning in foreign hotels and resorts. A portable CO monitor can be taken on trips to detect a leak in a hotel room or home rental. CO monitors are low-cost and sound an alarm when the odorless gas is detected.



Several American tourists have died recently from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in hotels and resorts abroad.

That includes former Yankee Brett Gardner’s son Miller Gardner, who died at a resort in Costa Rica, and three women who died in a Belize hotel room.

One way to help protect yourself and your family while traveling is to take a portable carbon monoxide detector with you.

Importance of carbon monoxide detectors

What we know:

We talked with Daniel Anderson, District Chief of the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

He explained that carbon monoxide is called the "silent killer" because it is an odorless, colorless gas that can seep from appliances, such as gas stoves or hot water heaters, and can be deadly when breathed in.

What you can do:

Anderson showed us an example of a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector. He says look for the "UL" symbol on the package because it indicates its been tested by United Laboratories, an independent, third-party testing firm.

He says the monitors usually run $20 to $40 dollars, and should be placed according to the directions. He says that's usually three to five feet off the floor, and that they can usually be set on a table by the bed. He says there should be a detector in each bedroom where people are sleeping.

Be sure to test that it's working both before the trip and again when you arrive.

Airbnb and Vrbo encourage their hosts to have CO monitors in rental units, and even offer free detectors to some hosts, but they are not required. A 2018 Time Magazine report found only 58% of Airbnb rentals had CO monitors.