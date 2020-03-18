Port of Houston halts Bayport and Barbours Cut operations due to COVID-19 case

article

The Barbours Cut and Bayport Container Terminals are closed, effective immediately, until further notice after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Operations are suspended at Bayport and Barbours Cut terminals. An ILA worker who recently worked at both terminals has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Port Houston has temporarily closed both terminals while a full investigation is conducted.

All vessel, yard, and gate operations have been stopped until further notice. Decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage, and all others will be determined as soon as possible.

Port Houston’s other facilities, including general cargo terminals, remain open. The Houston Ship Channel and the over 200 private terminals that comprise the greater Port of Houston are operational. Port Houston customer service staff will not be available by phone.

