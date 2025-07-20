Galveston County: Days-long fire at Port Bolivar bird sanctuary 'inaccessible' to firefighters

The Brief The fire was reportedly caused by a Friday lightning strike. Over 110 acres were reported burned as of Saturday night. No injuries or structure damage have been reported, and officials say fires are common and beneficial for the area.



First responders in Port Bolivar are monitoring a fire that's been burning at a bird sanctuary since Friday night.

Horseshoe Marsh Birth Sanctuary wildfire (Courtesy: David Harris, Coastal Outdoors Group)

What we know:

The fire has been reported at the Horseshoe Marsh Bird Sanctuary near the Highway 108 Loop.

According to the city tourism Facebook page, the fire was caused by a lightning strike on Friday afternoon.

The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department has been monitoring the fire from afar since it's in an inaccessible area. The department says they're waiting until they can get to the fire, or if it burns itself out.

On Saturday night, the fire department reported that 112 acres had been burned.

Officials with Houston Audubon, which manages the sanctuary, tells FOX 26 that no injuries or structure damage had been reported as of Sunday afternoon.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the fire will end.

‘Historically common’

What they're saying:

Land Conservation Director Pete Deichmann with Houston Audubon sent the following response to FOX 26 on Sunday afternoon:

"As of 1000hrs today the fire is still burning. We have been in contact with PBVFD Chief Malcolm Comeaux. There have been no reported injuries or damage to structures at this time. The fire was reportedly started by lightning and is in an area inaccessible to first responders. PBVFD will be monitoring the fire until it is extinguished.

Periodic fire disturbance in this area is historically common with a regime of every 1–3 years prior to European settlement. Negative impacts to birds and other wildlife are typically low. Fire disturbance tends to benefit wildlife by maintaining habitat heterogeneity (differences in structure and vegetation that benefits multiple species), encouraging new growth, and controlling non-native invasive species.

We thank the first responders for monitoring the fire and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. If you have any further questions please feel free to reach out."