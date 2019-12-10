Popeyes selling $120G Chicken Sandwich duct-taped to a canvas

article

Art is getting really weird…and delicious!

While a banana might be stealing the spotlight at the Art Basel Miami festival, Popeyes is hoping to join in. Now, the year’s most popular chicken sandwich is hoping to be considered art.

A spokesperson for Popeyes confirmed to Fox News that the Chicken Sandwich was included as a piece in the famous art festival. Like the infamous banana, the popular sandwich was duct-taped to a canvas.

The piece, officially named “The Sandwich,” is listed at $120,003.99 and is being described as “a mixed media work of art consisting of a toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo and duct tape over a canvas.”

It was featured at the San Paul Gallery Urban Art display.

This isn’t just art for art’s sake, however. This sandwich was duct-taped for a good cause. Profits from the sale will go directly to the Popeyes Foundation, a “non-profit organization that helps communities with food and support in times of need.”

The sandwich debuted in August and quickly became one of the most popular fast-food items of the year. It quickly sold out and was briefly unavailable nationwide as Popeyes attempted to keep up with the demand.

Popeyes restaurants were often the scene of long lines and, sometimes, chaos. Various fights and other acts of violence broke out as customers lined up for the hard-to-get sandwich.

Fortunately, for anyone hoping to buy the art-version of the sandwich, it seems like demand will be slightly lower. Popeyes did confirm that at least one fan has shown interest in buying the piece.

