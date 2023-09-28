The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office arrested a 20-year-old Popeyes employee named Yadiel Gonzalez on Thursday.

The arrest came after authorities received calls around 4 p.m. from Popeyes employees located at 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road West.

The constable's office says the employees reported that one of their coworkers had fired shots at someone in the parking lot.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that an employee, Gonzalez, was selling marijuana on the job, according to the constable's office.

Investigators say that an unknown man came into the store to buy marijuana from Gonzalez. Both individuals went into the restroom, so Gonzalez could allegedly sell to the man.

The constable's office says the man attempted to steal the backpack with the drugs inside the restroom during the transaction.

Gonzalez and the individual walked outside the restaurant.

According to the constable's office, Gonzalez fired a firearm outside the restaurant, and the unknown man was seen running away.

Deputies were able to catch Gonzalez, and the backpack containing the gun used in the shooting was found in a trash bin, deputies say.

Authorities said Gonzalez was arrested and charged with Unlawful carrying a weapon, Deadly conduct and Tampering with Evidence.