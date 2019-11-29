Pop star Sia shocks Walmart shoppers by paying for groceries

Australian pop star Sia surprised holiday shoppers at a Walmart in Palm Springs, California on November 27, when she posed as a woman who had recently won the lottery and bought their groceries.

In footage posted to Twitter by local woman Adriana Buckles, the singer is given flowers by one shopper as she pays for Buckles' groceries. The Cheap Thrills singer then turned to ask “Who’s next?”

More footage shared with local news station KESQ shows the singer asking to be referred to as “Cici”. The report added that she’d claimed to have won the lottery.

Buckles wrote on Twitter, “So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”