Polk County shooting: 20-year-old killed at after-prom party near Highway 146

The Brief Jeremy Lamat Bennett, 20, was killed after a shooting at an after-prom party in Polk County. According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year old male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and manslaughter. Officials initially named three other suspects who were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.



Four people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old at an after-prom party in Polk County.

Deadly shooting in Livingston

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received calls about shots fired at a building on Highway 146.

When deputies arrived, they found Jeremy Lamat Bennett had been shot. Bennett was taken to CHI Livingston Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Initial reports are that a gathering for an after-prom party had turned into a large event. Guests were reportedly drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and showing off guns.

A fight broke out in the crowd and in the middle of the altercations, Bennett had been shot. Another fight broke out again after deputies had arrived on the scene and were trying to provide aid to Bennett, which caused deputies to divert their attention to controlling the scene.

The sheriff's office reports they executed a search warrant and recovered six firearms, alcohol, and drugs.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported what caused the fight to break out.

Multiple suspects arrested in Polk County shooting

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year old male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and manslaughter.

Osvaldo Daniel Alvarez, 19, told detectives at the scene that he invited the crowd to his home to continue this party and was reportedly charged with deadly conduct on Sunday. On Monday, the sheriff stated he would be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Gabriel Ramirez Jr., 21, was charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm and Jon R. Villarreal, 19, was arrested and charged for unlawful carrying of a weapon.