The Brief A manhunt is underway in Polk County for two people. People are asked to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 287 E. and Darden Road E.



A manhunt is underway in Polk County, and authorities are encouraging people to avoid the area.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, authorities are pursuing two people near U.S. Highway 287 E. and Darden Road E.

What we don't know:

Details about what prompted the manhunt are not known. Authorities did not identify the individuals they are searching for.

What you can do:

People are asked to avoid the area and exercise caution if you are driving in the area.