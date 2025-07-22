Polk County manhunt: Search for 2 near U.S. 287, Darden Road
HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway in Polk County, and authorities are encouraging people to avoid the area.
Polk County manhunt
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, authorities are pursuing two people near U.S. Highway 287 E. and Darden Road E.
What we don't know:
Details about what prompted the manhunt are not known. Authorities did not identify the individuals they are searching for.
What you can do:
People are asked to avoid the area and exercise caution if you are driving in the area.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.