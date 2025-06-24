Former Texas summer camp counselor threatened children with 'next Columbine shooting': Affidavit

article

The Brief A former counselor for Camp Cho-Yeh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening to "create the next Columbine shooting." Bernal reportedly made these threats to children and a witness, and was fired after locking children in a hot room as "discipline." He is charged with terror threat impeding public service and is being held on a $50,000 bond.



A former counselor for a popular Christian summer camp in Polk County who was recently arrested allegedly threatened to "create the next Columbine shooting."

Camp Cho Yeh Counselor Arrested

The Latest:

Mario Bernal, 23, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested on Sunday after a witness reported his disturbing statements to officials, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 26 on Tuesday.

Bernal is alleged to have made threats to children at Camp Cho-Yeh in Livingston, saying if they "piss him off," he would "create the next Columbine shooting," referring to one of the deadliest mass school shootings in U.S. history.

Photo: Livingston Police Department

The witness told authorities that Bernal told the witness he would "clock himself out" if he was fired, again threatening to mimic the Columbine tragedy, the document says. He is also reported as saying if the camp "came at him legally," he would "not go down by himself," intending to place the public in fear of serious injury.

Witnesses told officials that Bernal was possibly heading to Houston with his girlfriend, who lives in the city and is also employed at Camp Cho Yeh.

Photo: Livingston Police Department

Staffers also reported that Bernal had locked a group of children in a hot room, refusing to let them leave as a form of "discipline," the affidavit says. He was fired after the staff witnessed his actions.

Bernal has been charged with terror threat impeding public service, and is being held in the Polk County jail on a $50,000 bond.