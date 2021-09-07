Police: Woman fatally shot in the chest at southeast Houston apartment

article

Houston police say the investigation is still ongoing but it appears a man may have accidentally shot his girlfriend while unloading his gun.

The woman, said to be in her 20s, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The shooting was reported around midnight in the 6500 block of Goforth Street.

According to Houston police, preliminary information indicates that the man was unloading his gun in a bedroom when it reportedly accidentally discharged, striking his girlfriend.

EMS was called, but the woman passed away.

Police say there were two roommates in the apartment who didn’t report hearing a struggle or a fight before the single gunshot.

Investigators are still speaking with the boyfriend and investigating the shooting.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP