Police: Unidentified suspect ran over 83-year-old man, drove off in victim's car

Houston police say an unidentified suspect ran over an 83-year-old man and then drove off in the victim’s car.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on June 28 at a Valero gas station at 12298 Beechnut.

Police say the 83-year-old man walked out of the store after making a purchase, started his car and then exited his vehicle to smoke a cigarette.

The man told police that an unknown male approached him and punched him in the face unprovoked, causing him to fall to the ground.

Authorities say the suspect then got into the man’s vehicle, at which point the victim stood in front of his car in an attempt to keep the suspect from driving away.

According to police, the suspect then drove forward, running over the victim, and then reversed the vehicle to where he was able to flee the scene.

Police say the suspect returned to the store later that day wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red bandana over his head. The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 6’0” to 6’2” tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was found abandonded on July 1 in the 4000 block of Synott.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org

