POLICE: Toddler 'wandered off' into roadway, hit by car in west Houston

Authorities are piecing together how a toddler reportedly ‘wandered off’ after leaving their west Houston home and was hit by a car overnight Sunday.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department says it happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 13800 block of Westheimer Rd near the Galleria. That's where the child, according to police, ‘wandered off’ from their home and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The child is said to be about 2-years-old and was airlifted to the hospital via LifeFlight in serious, but stable condition.

We're told the driver remained on the scene, was cooperating with investigators, and did not show any signs of intoxication.

Officials are investigating the circumstances of the child leaving the home and how it went unnoticed.

No other information was available, but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.