Police seek SUV in deadly shooting of man in northwest Houston

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect vehicle wanted in the deadly shooting of a man in northwest Houston on Sunday.

The shooting occurred just after noon in the 5300 block of Deep Forest Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man dead with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Houston police, witnesses reported that the victim parked his car on the street and was shot while standing next to it.

Surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say the suspect or suspects were inside of an SUV. The vehicle is described as a black, 2002-2006 Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-223-TIPS.

