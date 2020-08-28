Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect who repeatedly shot victim during argument

Houston
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon. ((Crime Stoppers of Houston))

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a suspect who repeatedly shot a victim during an argument in the Greenspoint area of Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect responsible for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Greens Road around 3 p.m. August 15.

Authorities say the suspect got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot of a business, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was reported to have fled the scene in a newer model gray four-door Chevy sedan.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium complexion, 20 to 30 years old, average build, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. 

