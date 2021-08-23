Missing Rabbi located, said to be 'safe and secure'

article

UPDATE: FOX 26 has learned that Rabbi Ranon Teller has been located. We're told he is "safe and secure."

No additional details have been released.

The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing Rabbi.



According to authorities, Rabbi Ranon Jonathan Teller was last seen Sunday leaving the 2900 block of Sage Road in an unknown direction of travel.

According to the Jewish Herald-Voice Facebook page, he was at the Embassy Suites in the Galleria area.

They are reporting that Teller has no car keys, cell phone, credit cards, or ID with him.

If you have any information on where Thomas is, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

