Houston police searching for missing man diagnosed with dementia

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man who is diagnosed with dementia.



Authorities are looking for 68-year-old Ervin Walker.

Walker is described as a Black male, 5’4" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.



He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, gray t-shirt, and gray sweatpants walking down Beamer Road.



Police said Walker was last seen on foot leaving the 11900 block of Astoria Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Felicia Marie Johnson, contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Person’s Division at (832) 394-1840.