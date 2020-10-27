Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Houston

article

Houston Police are searching for a missing juvenile last seen on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 2 a.m.

Yahaira Garcia, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Kenilwood Drive in Houston.

Garcia stands 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair,

Police say it is unknown what she was wearing at the time but she wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yahaira Garcia can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131.