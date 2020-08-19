Police search for man who shot pregnant woman during robbery attempt

article

Police are searching for the man who shot a pregnant woman during a robbery attempt at a fast food restaurant in north Houston.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 2200 block of Little York.

Police say the suspect, described as a Hispanic male possibly in his 50s, walked in and ordered food.

According to police, the employee at the counter turned away for a second and when she turned back around, the man had a gun pointed at her and demanded money.

Police say the employee turned to run, and the man shot her once in the buttock. She was able to get to the back of the store to call 911, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

The woman, who is pregnant, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect did not get away with any money.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

