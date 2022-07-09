Missing Houston man last seen by family in May, police say
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding a Houston man, who officials say was last seen by family in May 2022.
Darrell Bowers, 29, was reportedly last seen "by family" in the 3100 block of Gillespie around 2 p.m. on May 14. Bowers was last seen wearing a V-neck T-shirt and jeans and described as 6'2" weighing about 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
CHECK OUT OUR FOX 26 SERIES: THE MISSING
If you have any information on the 29-year-old's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.