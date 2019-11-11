Police officer shoots robbery suspect in buttocks: Baytown PD

article

A robbery suspect is injured after being involved in a shooting with a Baytown police officer.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Seventh and Fourth Street.

According to a police spokesperson, an officer encountered a robbery suspect and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was hit one time and transported by EMS to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injury.

There were several hit-and-run accidents reported on Main Street. Police say one of those victims followed the suspect to a convenience store.

The suspect went into and attempted to rob a convenience store. After exiting the store, the suspect may have tried to carjack someone in the parking lot, but eventually fled.

The officer encountered the suspect on the street and tried to make contact. Police say the suspect pulled a pistol out and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect one time in the backside.

The officer was not injured.

The scene is under investigation.

This is a developing story.