Authorities need your help finding a missing man with intellectual disabilities last seen in central northwest Houston.

Police say Troy "Elliet" Wright, 38, was last seen leaving a business near the 3600 block of Pinemont Dr.

Troy Wright Missing (Photo courtesy of Houston PD)

Wright was described as last seen wearing a multicolor jacket and green sweatpants. The 38-year-old is said to be intellectually disabled, according to investigators.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston PD's Missing Person's unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD at 713-884-3131.