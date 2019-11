Houston Police need help identifying four robbers who cleaned out display cases at the EZ Pawn on Mykawa.

The incident happened on October 25 when three men took a hammer to the displays and filled their bags full of jewelry while another stood watch at the door.

The group drove off in a white Dodge Dakota truck with a missing passenger side rear hubcap.

If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477