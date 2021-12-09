Police: Man shot, crashes into parked cars in southwest Houston

article

Houston police say a man was hospitalized after he was shot and then crashed into some parked cars.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Newcastle Drive.

Police say witnesses heard multiple gunshots and then saw a gray Dodge Challenger backing up. Witnesses also reported seeing a white sedan flee the scene.

Police say a 25-year-old man was found shot inside the Challenger. He was taken to the hospital, and officials say he is expected to survive.

According to police, it is believed that the man may have been shot while he was outside, and then he got into the Challenger, backed up, and struck two parked cars.

At this time, police have described the suspect only as an adult male.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

