Police: Man fatally shot during argument at NE Houston home
HOUSTON - A man died after he was shot during an argument at a home in northeast Houston, police say.
The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Sadler Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead.
According to police, it appears that two people got into an argument, and one of the individuals shot the other man.
Police have not released a description of a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are speaking with witnesses.
