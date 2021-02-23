Police: Man fatally shot during altercation in parking lot in SW Houston

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Linkwood Drive near Stella Link Road.

According to police, there was an altercation between at least two men in the parking lot.

Police say one of the men fired multiple shots at the other man, fatally wounding him.

The unknown suspect fled the scene.

The HPD Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

