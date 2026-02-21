Houston police raid after-hours bar, arrest 2

article

The Brief A manager and a server were arrested after Houston police raided a club that was operating after hours. Houston police executed a search warrant just before 3 a.m. at Mambo's Sports Bar on Antoine Drive. Police said they had received multiple complaints from neighbors that the club was staying open until 5 a.m. and officers had responded to multiple disturbances in the past.



Houston police said two people were arrested after officers shut down a business they said was operating as an after-hours club.

What we know:

Officers raided Mambo's Sports Bar, located at 6505 Antoine, just before 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving several complaints that the club was staying open until 5 a.m., Capt. Ryan Watson said.

"They say that this place is staying open until five, six in the morning," Watson said. "The parking lot is consistently packed every night, patrons are leaving here intoxicated, causing accidents and disturbances in the parking lot."

Watson said patrol officers from the north division regularly respond to calls near the bar for assaults, robberies, thefts and other disturbances.

A warrant was executed at the business Saturday morning by members of the after-hours task force, which includes fire marshals, health inspectors, public works officials and members of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Watson said a server and a manager were arrested Saturday morning for serving alcohol during prohibited hours. He said other charges were likely after the state's comptroller's office reviews the club's business license.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the manager and server that were arrested Saturday morning.