Clean the Block: Frustrated investor takes illegal Houston dumping into his own hands

The Brief Real estate investor Andrew Beaver started an organization to handle illegal dumping in Houston neighborhoods. Volunteers have helped clear over 100 lots, according to Beaver. Others are welcome to help the non-profit on Feb. 28.



A real estate investor who grew tired of illegal dumping in Houston neighborhoods has banded a group of volunteers who take the matter — and the garbage — into their own hands.

Non-profit targeting illegal Houston dumping

What they're saying:

When it comes to cleaning up illegal dumping sites, organizer Andrew Beaver took the first step and formed a non-profit called Clean the Block.

"We all want change," said Beaver. "Sometimes we don't know how to, or we don't have that person taking the first step."

Beaver says he formed the nonprofit to focus on cleaning up illegal dumping in underserved communities to bring pride back into those communities. The investor in Sunnyside and South Park says he wants to give back to the community,

Andrew and his volunteers are doing what the city is supposed to do, but Clean the Block does it faster without the bureaucratic red tape.

The group has gone from doing cleanups once a month to everyday. He says he's already cleared more than 100 lots with the help of volunteers.

"I don't know how to do everything, but I know action is the first step," Andrew said.

Next opportunity

What you can do:

Want to volunteer and have fun at the same time?

Clean the Block is having a big event on Saturday, February 28, from noon until 4 at 8916 Maggie at Cullen. You can register here for the event.