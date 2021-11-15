Police: Suspect in custody after barricading himself in SW Houston home

article

Police say a suspect who was barricaded inside of a home in southwest Houston is now in custody.

Houston police responded to the house in the 5900 block of Jackwood Street around 9 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the suspect’s grandfather reported that there had been a disturbance with the grandson. Police say the disturbance involved threats where the grandson stated that he was going to shoot up the place.

The grandfather was able to get out of the house and call for help.

Police say there were safety concerns about the potential presence of firearms and the threat reportedly made by the suspect.

According to HPD, the district attorney’s office accepted misdemeanor charges of terroristic threat.

SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene, and negotiators were able to make contact with the suspect.

Police say the negotiators were able to convince him to come out and he was taken into custody.

