Houston baby's death investigated at apartment on S Dairy Ashford
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy at a west Houston apartment early Friday morning.
What we know:
Police were called to an apartment on South Dairy Ashford Road near Westheimer Road around 3:45 a.m.
Police say the caller stated that a baby was bleeding. The baby later passed away.
According to police, the child did not have any visible injuries, and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose.
The family was questioned but no one has been detained at this time. Police were waiting for a search warrant to collect evidence.
What we don't know:
The baby’s cause of death has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.