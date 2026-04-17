The Brief An infant died after emergency officials responded to a west Houston apartment. The child's cause of death is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy at a west Houston apartment early Friday morning.

What we know:

Police were called to an apartment on South Dairy Ashford Road near Westheimer Road around 3:45 a.m.

Police say the caller stated that a baby was bleeding. The baby later passed away.

According to police, the child did not have any visible injuries, and had a small amount of blood coming from his nose.

The family was questioned but no one has been detained at this time. Police were waiting for a search warrant to collect evidence.

What we don't know:

The baby’s cause of death has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.