Harris County: Man found dead under vehicle on Treeline Bluff Trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead under a vehicle in Harris County on Friday evening.
Harris County: Man found dead under vehicle, authorities investigating
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to an in-progress call near the intersection of Treeline Bluff Trail and Beechtree Gully Lane.
A caller reported that her neighbor appeared to be unresponsive underneath a vehicle.
Upon arrival, authorities located the man, who was pronounced dead by EMS.
What we don't know:
The man's identity was not released by authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4