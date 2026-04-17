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Harris County: Man found dead under vehicle on Treeline Bluff Trail

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Published  April 17, 2026 6:59pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead under a vehicle in Harris County on Friday evening. 
    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to an in-progress call near the intersection of Treeline Bluff Trail and Beechtree Gully Lane. 
    • A caller reported that her neighbor appeared to be unresponsive underneath a vehicle. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead under a vehicle in Harris County on Friday evening. 

Harris County: Man found dead under vehicle, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to an in-progress call near the intersection of Treeline Bluff Trail and Beechtree Gully Lane. 

A caller reported that her neighbor appeared to be unresponsive underneath a vehicle. 

Upon arrival, authorities located the man, who was pronounced dead by EMS. 

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not released by authorities. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

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