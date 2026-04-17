Harris County: Man found dead under vehicle on Treeline Bluff Trail

The Brief Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead under a vehicle in Harris County on Friday evening. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to an in-progress call near the intersection of Treeline Bluff Trail and Beechtree Gully Lane. A caller reported that her neighbor appeared to be unresponsive underneath a vehicle.



Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead under a vehicle in Harris County on Friday evening.

Harris County: Man found dead under vehicle, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to an in-progress call near the intersection of Treeline Bluff Trail and Beechtree Gully Lane.

A caller reported that her neighbor appeared to be unresponsive underneath a vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities located the man, who was pronounced dead by EMS.

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.